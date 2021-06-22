Brian Nutt

The Last Ginger Webcomic Characters

Brian Nutt
Brian Nutt
Hire Me
  • Save
The Last Ginger Webcomic Characters barbarian cartoon webcomic illustration
The Last Ginger Webcomic Characters barbarian cartoon webcomic illustration
The Last Ginger Webcomic Characters barbarian cartoon webcomic illustration
The Last Ginger Webcomic Characters barbarian cartoon webcomic illustration
Download color palette
  1. Last Ginger Crew.jpeg
  2. IMG_1446.jpeg
  3. IMG_1448.jpeg
  4. IMG_1447.jpeg

Been working on a web comic project called The Last Ginger. Here are some character drawings!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Brian Nutt
Brian Nutt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian Nutt

View profile
    • Like