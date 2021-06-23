Abe Yang
DuckDuckGo

"Why I work at DuckDuckGo" Twitter posts

Abe Yang
DuckDuckGo
Abe Yang for DuckDuckGo
  • Save
Download color palette

Our design team @duckduckgo now has its own Twitter handle, and we're featuring some of our designers: https://twitter.com/DuckDuckGoUX/status/1407259247369457665?s=20

I worked on a few animation explorations, and while I think there's a lot to love about each, we landed on the middle one for its simplicity.

(Shout out to @jimbasio on this shot!)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
DuckDuckGo
DuckDuckGo
Designing with your privacy in mind.

More by DuckDuckGo

View profile
    • Like