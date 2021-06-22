ID43 movie poster

It's been quite a while since I made one of these. This is another movie poster based on one of my husband's screenplays about a shapeshifting villain. This one is a bit of a comic book/film noir mesh, so it's pretty different from the others. Let me know what you think.

