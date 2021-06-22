Rexx DeMarzio

ID43 movie poster

ID43 movie poster typography vector comic artwork comic art comic book comic vector illustration vector art illustration movie poster poster design poster film noir adobe illustrator
It's been quite a while since I made one of these. This is another movie poster based on one of my husband's screenplays about a shapeshifting villain. This one is a bit of a comic book/film noir mesh, so it's pretty different from the others. Let me know what you think.

To see more of my work, check out my Instagram and Behance portfolios.

