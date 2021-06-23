Matt Brown

Elm Street Shop Icons — 2 𝑜𝑓 2

Elm Street Shop Icons — 2 𝑜𝑓 2 icon set lumber wood shop diy house circular saw woodworking graphic design branding iconography icons
  1. ElmStreetShop-Icons.png
  2. ElmStreetShop-Icon-Shop.png
  3. ElmStreetShop-Icon-Wood.png
  4. ElmStreetShop-Icon-Tools.png
  5. ElmStreetShop-Icon-DIY.png

In addition to a new logotype and badge I also created these custom icons for my Instagram highlight stories. I had a lot of fun creating these and shoutout to Dan Fleming for helping me with these refinements!

Hope ya'll enjoy and if you're into this sort of thing give us a follow over at ElmStreet.Shop on Instagram.

Hello! I'm an Art Director & UI Designer from Boston.
