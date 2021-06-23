Westhill Brand Board

Westhill is a challenger-brand, managed repair platform-as-a-service in the property & claims and restoration space.

The visual design system we developed for Westhill fused tradition with best practice digital techniques. The typography and bespoke icon system were designed for maximum legibility across various dimensions and mediums, while the color palette and image style drew inspiration from existing insurance industry brands. We wanted to foster a feeling of familiarity, paired with contemporary style and superior readability.