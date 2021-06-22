Amanda Moody

Piggy Bank

Piggy Bank design aniamted gif after effects motion graphics illustration 2-d animation gif animation coin money bank piggy bank pig
Piggy bank animation for a client while at ICF.

Small little animation, but a cute one!

Designed by Becca Rogers, animated by myself.

