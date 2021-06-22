Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Izzy Wootonn

playground 02

Izzy Wootonn
Izzy Wootonn
Hire Me
  • Save
playground 02 playground shapes abstract face mockups posters photoshop navy pink yellow colorful fun simple design
playground 02 playground shapes abstract face mockups posters photoshop navy pink yellow colorful fun simple design
Download color palette
  1. cute face poster mockup2.png
  2. dribbble post posters2.jpg

abstract shapes that make... a face? cute. I dig it.

Izzy Wootonn
Izzy Wootonn
Welcome to the home of all my most recent work!
Hire Me

More by Izzy Wootonn

View profile
    • Like