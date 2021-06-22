Maggie Peng

Daily UI #004 | Calculator

Maggie Peng
Maggie Peng
  • Save
Daily UI #004 | Calculator
Download color palette

Shots#4 of Daily UI
My first try of Neumorphic design.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Maggie Peng
Maggie Peng

More by Maggie Peng

View profile
    • Like