Daily UI Challenge #005 - MacOS App Icon app design app challenge dailyui 005 branding icon design icon big sur logo ux ui design
Hello guys,
So, for this challenge, I've decided to redesign the current Stremio icon for MacOS since it's not updated with the new Apple design guidelines.
Hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
