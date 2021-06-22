Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guilherme Paixão

Health APP - Reports Page

Guilherme Paixão
Guilherme Paixão
  • Save
Health APP - Reports Page ui design ui mobile app reports health ux design
Download color palette

A little bit of what I've been working on in recent days - Report Screens from a Medical Testing App
For Radiolife

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Guilherme Paixão
Guilherme Paixão

More by Guilherme Paixão

View profile
    • Like