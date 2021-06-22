Vladimir Pechonkin

Cryptocurrency logo

Cryptocurrency logo minimalism logotype design brandbook branding business brand logo
REGUL is the name of one of the main stars in the constellation Leo. At the insistent request of the customer, the work was created on the basis of the Art Deco style which became a symbol of the industrial breakthrough of the 30s-40s and stands out for its fast-moving steel lines that convey the power of development.The company's activities today are a revolutionary breakthrough in the field of digital technology. This is the approved version of the logo.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
