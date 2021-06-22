Kyle Chaplin

Church CRM

Kyle Chaplin
Kyle Chaplin
  • Save
Church CRM church branding simple clean dashboard design ux ui
Download color palette

Currently I'm working on a CRM for church's to help automate the process of sending out invites, managing groups and attendees, and setting up recordings. This application will streamline the out dated processes they already have in place today

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Kyle Chaplin
Kyle Chaplin

More by Kyle Chaplin

View profile
    • Like