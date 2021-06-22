javed Quraishi

"Knowledge is power. Share it." for this creation , I am so much inspired with Leonardo da Vinci knowledge and his creation , so for this tittle i believe this is the right person as a symbolic icon. and this creation I tried to show the power of knowledge , I hope people understand my filling for this creation .

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
