"Knowledge is power. Share it." for this creation , I am so much inspired with Leonardo da Vinci knowledge and his creation , so for this tittle i believe this is the right person as a symbolic icon. and this creation I tried to show the power of knowledge , I hope people understand my filling for this creation .