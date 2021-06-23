Radovan Tucek

Real Estate App

Radovan Tucek
Radovan Tucek
Hire Me
  • Save
Real Estate App booking rental app buy rent home house apartment property real estate concept minimal simple design mobile app ios mobile app clean ux ui
Real Estate App booking rental app buy rent home house apartment property real estate concept minimal simple design mobile app ios mobile app clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Real_Estate_App.png
  2. Estate_Follow.png

👋 About
Hello guys, I am excited to share with you Real Estate App. Hope you like it. Don't forget to add 💗 and follow me.

💌 Get in touch
Say hi at radovan.tucek@gmail.com

Radovan Tucek
Radovan Tucek
UX/UI Designer. Open for project or collab 👋
Hire Me

More by Radovan Tucek

View profile
    • Like