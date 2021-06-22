30 Day Poster Design Series - Replicating my notebook page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In a creative stump this morning, I wrote out part of my to do list on a notebook page. I started thinking about designing a notebook, and then came the idea to use illustrator to replicate my notebook page for today's poster!
First, I laid out the lines and created a perforated line along the left edge with a basic drop shadow. I also created the date panel above and matched the font almost exactly! Next I used Adobe Capture to create vectors of my handwritten to do list from this morning, and also captured little doodles from other pages in my notebook to add in above the list. I'm actually very happy with how it turned out!