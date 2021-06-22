Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marcos Silva

SkillShare Classes Intro

Marcos Silva
Marcos Silva
  • Save
SkillShare Classes Intro illustration logo branding motion graphics graphic design animation letters flat colours motion design 2d
Download color palette

WIP of my new Intro for my Courses on Skillshare.

I Teach Design / Animation and some 3d! Please have a look at my classes
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/marcossilva, you get 30 days free, and I get some coffee money.

Marcos Silva
Marcos Silva

More by Marcos Silva

View profile
    • Like