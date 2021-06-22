Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
7 Day Poster Design Challenge #5

concept art wallpaper yellow illustration poster design design typography graphic design
This poster is one of my new favorites. Anybody who knows me knows I LOVE the color yellow, so it's only natural that yellow needed to be a backdrop in my latest poster design. I started by creating a fun patterned backdrop using 8 evenly spaced rectangles, and added some zig zag and wave effects. Next, I came up with a fun saying and chose my fonts. I have loved using arches to frame things recently, so this format sort of just happened.

