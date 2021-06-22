7 Day Poster Design Challenge #5

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This poster is one of my new favorites. Anybody who knows me knows I LOVE the color yellow, so it's only natural that yellow needed to be a backdrop in my latest poster design. I started by creating a fun patterned backdrop using 8 evenly spaced rectangles, and added some zig zag and wave effects. Next, I came up with a fun saying and chose my fonts. I have loved using arches to frame things recently, so this format sort of just happened.