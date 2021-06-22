Micah Carroll

Filtering Component + Table Exploration

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
Hire Me
  • Save
Filtering Component + Table Exploration crm minimal air table airtable toggle view table search bar dropdown component flow filter pop out filter menu menu user interface filter table filter system filtering e-commerce web application
Download color palette

Been working on some new filtering stuff + table explorations..

Spent a huge amount of time building out the figma variants and components -- 🚧

Micah Carroll
Micah Carroll
is trying his best
Hire Me

More by Micah Carroll

View profile
    • Like