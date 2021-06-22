Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonath Joby

UX design for Logistics App

Jonath Joby
Jonath Joby
  • Save
UX design for Logistics App medium figma logistics design ux ui
Download color palette

Mockup for a logistics application.
Check out jonathjoby.medium.com/senditup-1ec0dfe6d507 for the complete UX journey.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Jonath Joby
Jonath Joby

More by Jonath Joby

View profile
    • Like