Thinkific donuts
I love contests and warm-ups!
I took a conceptual approach to "Knowledge is power. Share it." and created a sticker! When I think of sharing, I think of sharing a box of donuts. So sharing knowledge is like sharing donuts, and each one has *sprinkles* of knowledge about a topic someone on Thinkific might share—like sewing, design, social media, podcasts, fitness or marketing. Enjoy :)

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
Thinkific
Sally Salinas
