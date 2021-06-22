Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yarden Bernstein

Goal Calculator – Daily UI 004

Goal Calculator – Daily UI 004 mobile design ui challenge 004
Hi Friends! 🙃

I designed a Calculator app for savings, this app can help you to save money for yore goals and dreams. 😎
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

Thanks ❤️

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
