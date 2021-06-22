Subrata Saha Munna Cover Photo Design

A tattoo is a form of body modification where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments, either indelible or temporary, into the dermis layer of the skin to change the pigment. The art of making tattoos is tattooing.

Tattoos fall into three broad categories: purely decorative (with no specific meaning); symbolic (with a specific meaning pertinent to the wearer); and pictorial (a depiction of a specific person or item). In addition, tattoos can be used for identification such as ear tattoos on livestock as a form of branding.

Artist: Subrata Saha Munna

I am a professional Tshirt Designer working for the past 7++ years as a freelancer on different freelancing platforms and had completed thousands of challenging jobs. Designing is my Passion and I Love to surpass your imaginations. As a professional Graphic Designer and having a track record of success I can offer you a great deal. If you need any Tshirt Design just give me a message I would be happy to help.

Please visit to order and design awesome t-shirt : https://www.fiverr.com/maxpro1/covert-logo-or-image-vector

https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~01c3a37ce96131ab9b

https://teespring.com/stores/wow-zone-2

FEEL FREE TO ASK QUESTIONS AND CONTACT ME.

subratasaha0167@gmail.com

www.fiverr.com/maxpro1

www.freelancer.com/u/subratasaha0167

www.dribbble.com/subratasahamunna

www.behance.net/subratasahamunna