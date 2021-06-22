Blooming ~ Acrylic pouring on round MDF coasters ~ Red pillow an

I'm still practising bloom technique. In this video you will see few of my experiments on round MDF coasters with Red pillow and turquoise cell activator.

Pillow:

- Amsterdam cadmium redmixed with my pouring medium

Pouring Medium:

- Behr Premium Plus HiGloss Enamel Deep Base

- Minwax Polycrylic

Cell Activator

- Amsterdam turquoise green

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Australian Floetrol

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/E__7yCgGUfI