Blooming ~ Acrylic pouring on round MDF coasters ~ Red pillow an

logo illustration paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
I'm still practising bloom technique. In this video you will see few of my experiments on round MDF coasters with Red pillow and turquoise cell activator.

Pillow:
- Amsterdam cadmium redmixed with my pouring medium

Pouring Medium:
- Behr Premium Plus HiGloss Enamel Deep Base
- Minwax Polycrylic

Cell Activator
- Amsterdam turquoise green
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Australian Floetrol

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/E__7yCgGUfI

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
