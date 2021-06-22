Blooming ~ Acrylic pouring on round MDF coasters ~ Red pillow an

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm still practising bloom technique. In this video you will see few of my experiments on round MDF coasters with Red pillow and turquoise cell activator.
Pillow:
- Amsterdam cadmium redmixed with my pouring medium
Pouring Medium:
- Behr Premium Plus HiGloss Enamel Deep Base
- Minwax Polycrylic
Cell Activator
- Amsterdam turquoise green
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Australian Floetrol
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/E__7yCgGUfI