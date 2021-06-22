Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
7 Day Poster Design Challenge - "Plant Mom"

7 Day Poster Design Challenge - "Plant Mom" graphic design gay designer typography poster design design gradient illustration concept art
For day three, I really loved what I'd come up with for the previous poster, so I wanted to remix it! I recolored the artwork several times and found many combinations I loved, but I wanted to stick with this color combination. Then I changed the word on the bottom. I'll be selling these, so that is super exciting!

