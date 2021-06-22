Tyler Johnson

Nanny Relief Fund Logo Design

Nanny Relief Fund Logo Design vector typography logo illustration icon design branding
In 2020, I designed a logo for the Nanny Relief Fund, a non-profit that gives tangible support to nannies in times of need.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
