Identity Crafter

A friend of mine and I used to joke how everyone gets a set amount of points in life. Everyone gets to spend those points on different aspects of their person – getting to choose their strengths and their weaknesses. While you could be really talented at one thing, you probably had to take those points from somewhere else. It all probably evens out in the end.
Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up
Typeface is Forma by David Jonathan Ross.