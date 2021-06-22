Good for Sale
Drawn In Stars

Little Universe

Little Universe ufo nasa cosmos texture space illustration
Metal Poster at Displate

Price
$39
Available on displate.com
Good for sale
Metal Poster at Displate

Do you like retro-style posters? I do. That's why I drew this recently.
More on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gkemona.art/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Out of this World.

