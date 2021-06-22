Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alessio Barzotti

Fashion Web Site

Alessio Barzotti
Alessio Barzotti
  • Save
Fashion Web Site identity home ecommerce dailyui trand minimal woman ux design ui design homepage web site fashon design ux graphic design
Download color palette

Hello everybody,
I am delighted to share another Web Site concept for a Fashon shop with you.

Alessio Barzotti
Alessio Barzotti

More by Alessio Barzotti

View profile
    • Like