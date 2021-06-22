Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tyler Johnson

Drift Logo Design

Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson
  • Save
Drift Logo Design typography vector logo illustration icon design branding
Drift Logo Design typography vector logo illustration icon design branding
Drift Logo Design typography vector logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette
  1. Drift_Logo-lite.jpg
  2. Drift_Logo.jpg
  3. Drift_Logo-mark.jpg

In 2019, I designed a logo for Drift, a nomadic lifestyle brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson
Hi, how are you?

More by Tyler Johnson

View profile
    • Like