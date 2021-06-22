🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Today we want to show you a piece of what we did for the bombing project - MeMusic!
MeMusic is a blockchain-based cross-platform music service with a focus on indie and social. The purpose of the service is not only to provide convenient and high-quality listening to music, but also the ability to find communities by musical tastes, communicate and track the artists' news and quickly and conveniently share music with friends.