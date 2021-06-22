Minimal

MeMusic

Minimal
Minimal
Hire Us
  • Save
MeMusic music studio agency design graphic design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Today we want to show you a piece of what we did for the bombing project - MeMusic!
MeMusic is a blockchain-based cross-platform music service with a focus on indie and social. The purpose of the service is not only to provide convenient and high-quality listening to music, but also the ability to find communities by musical tastes, communicate and track the artists' news and quickly and conveniently share music with friends.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Minimal
Minimal
We craft simple yet powerful web and mobile solutions
Hire Us

More by Minimal

View profile
    • Like