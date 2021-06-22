Hannah Baradic

WIP Crypto Wallet #2

Hannah Baradic
Hannah Baradic
Hire Me
  • Save
WIP Crypto Wallet #2 brand color branding segmented controller buttons data visualization data vis graph wallet crypto currency crypto wallet mobile ui mobile ui vector made with figma figma
Download color palette

The wallet as shown in the default (empty) state, filled with tokens, and a detailed token view.

The segmented controller is used to swap between tokens, NFTs, and Tx fees as well as in the detailed token view it allows users to view a graph of their token's value over a variety of different time periods.

Hannah Baradic
Hannah Baradic
Hey, I'm a visual designer with a background in Psychology.
Hire Me

More by Hannah Baradic

View profile
    • Like