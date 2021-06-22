Marry Gold Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

MARRY GOLD is A Retro Display Typeface, Come from 70s Style. The Typeface comes with Stylistic Set and Ligature Combinations Exellent typeface to use for covering your Project, like Branding, Movie Title, Headline Letter, Bookcover or Book Content, Magazine cover, Poster, Quotes Lettering, Logos, and more your project design.