Magicher - Ligatures Connected Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Hello Introducing Magicher - Ligatures Connected Serif is an elegant, unique font that uses ligatures to smoothly link letters. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. Magicher has 52 ligatures as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.Ligature can be turned off if required standard writing needs.