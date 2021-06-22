Rome Ionic Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Rome Ionic is a serif display font inspired by architectural features in ancient Roman building columns. The Ionic columns are taller and slender compared to 'Doric and Corinthian' columns. On the Ionic Capitol column, there is a geometric spiral like a paper roll. We used those elements in this roman style font. The base of this font is serif shaped, more slender and towering, and equipped with 8-18 stylistic set alternates. This is the development of the basic shape on which we added spiral ornaments to the left and right. This serif font's characteristic is soft and simple, not sharp and complicated like Doric and Corinthian. The composition of the softness of the basic and alternate fonts does not reduce the splendor of this font. We complemented this font with support for the Latin extend as an analogy to the Roman region. Rome Ionic is perfect for 'impressive luxury and power' designs. With this font, your branding will show the robustness and refute the splendor of other products..