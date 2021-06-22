Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caleb Larson

Indianapolis Flag/Orr Fellowship Mashup

Caleb Larson
Caleb Larson
  • Save
Indianapolis Flag/Orr Fellowship Mashup design vector logo branding
Download color palette

Wanted to create a custom version of the Indy flag that was a mashup with the Orr Fellowship logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Caleb Larson
Caleb Larson

More by Caleb Larson

View profile
    • Like