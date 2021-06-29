Shannon O'Neal
New Media Campaigns

Event Microsite

Shannon O'Neal
New Media Campaigns
Shannon O'Neal for New Media Campaigns
Hire Us
  • Save
Event Microsite pattern landing page graphic design illustration website web design web homepage
Download color palette

We had so much fun with this clients brand assets, utilizing them to create an impactful and engaging microsite.

Check it out here!

New Media Campaigns
New Media Campaigns
We Design Purposeful Digital
Hire Us

More by New Media Campaigns

View profile
    • Like