Voice Channels by Quill

Voice Channels by Quill
Voice Channels are just like regular channels — create as many as you like, add them to your sidebar, control access, and link to them. Scheduled video calls can be surprisingly formal. Capture the serendipity of an office, even when you're distributed.

Available for desktop and iOS. Coming soon to Android.

Learn More and get started at https://quill.chat/voice-channels

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
