Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mikhail Karlov

Freebie: Glossy Icons

Mikhail Karlov
Mikhail Karlov
  • Save
Freebie: Glossy Icons download flat figma freebie free dark light glassmorphism glass icons
Download color palette

Hello!
Let me introduce you Glossy Icons pack. It has 40 fully-costomizable icons in two variants (light and dark). Soon there will be more than 100.

Available now on the Figma community for free.
Download it at https://www.figma.com/@mipureau

I'm looking for your feedback and maybe requests for new icons. Follow me on Figma Community for updates and more resources.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Mikhail Karlov
Mikhail Karlov

More by Mikhail Karlov

View profile
    • Like