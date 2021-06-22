Freebie: Glossy Icons

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello!
Let me introduce you Glossy Icons pack. It has 40 fully-costomizable icons in two variants (light and dark). Soon there will be more than 100.
Available now on the Figma community for free.
Download it at https://www.figma.com/@mipureau
—
I'm looking for your feedback and maybe requests for new icons. Follow me on Figma Community for updates and more resources.