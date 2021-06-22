Peter Wojcieszek

Platform Frame Fire Blocking

Peter Wojcieszek
Peter Wojcieszek
  • Save
Platform Frame Fire Blocking adobe illustrator adobe photoshop cutaway fire blocking technical illustration wood framing
Download color palette

Fire blocking components in a wood frame home construction slow down the spread of fire, giving occupants time to exit the home safely. Illustration done for Fine Homebuilding magazine. Art direction by Rodney Diaz.

Peter Wojcieszek
Peter Wojcieszek

More by Peter Wojcieszek

View profile
    • Like