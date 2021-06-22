Céline Perruchoud

Curiositrip uxdesign road trip planner webdesign responsivedesign mobile app uidesign ui
Curiositrip is a road trip planner responsive web app that focuses on helping users to create an itinerary from point A to B and organize activities by adding stop points.

