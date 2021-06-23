Shannon O'Neal
New Media Campaigns

Typing Logo

Shannon O'Neal
New Media Campaigns
Shannon O'Neal for New Media Campaigns
Hire Us
  • Save
Typing Logo type non-profit nonprofit animation typography identity logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design for a coalition that protects journalists from online attacks. The nature of the organization inspired us to create this fun typing logo animation!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
New Media Campaigns
New Media Campaigns
We Design Purposeful Digital
Hire Us

More by New Media Campaigns

View profile
    • Like