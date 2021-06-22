robingranqvist

Third Shape - SaaS Webflow Template

minimalist web design ui design illustration saas webflow
This is a simple but effective SaaS design that I found in my design archives a while back and decided to develop into a quick Webflow template.

https://webflow.com/website/Third-Shape-SaaS-Template

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
