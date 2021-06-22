Fidelis Okonkwo

ZOE logo design

Fidelis Okonkwo
Fidelis Okonkwo
  • Save
ZOE logo design logo design vector logo branding 24 hour foodd learn graphic design flyer design
Download color palette

Logo design for ZOE boutique. The simplicity is just awesome.

Fidelis Okonkwo
Fidelis Okonkwo

More by Fidelis Okonkwo

View profile
    • Like