Sendlane Product – Design System

Sharing some new product design work we did for Sendlane.

Here I’m sharing a quick sneak peak into Design System we've been building for the product. This is an extended system with a large component base for both dark and light themes of the application.

We've designed the following:

– Large component system.

– Navigation for dark and light mode for both desktop and mobile environment.

– Patterns, such as Card Types and Loaders.

– Color System for dark and light themes.

– Typography System.

– Spacing System.

– Modules: dashboard, builder, heavy detail, filter and search, collections, modals.

– Icon System for dark and light theme.

The Client

Sendlane is an email marketing platform based in San Diego. Founded in 2013, the company has grown to a team of more than 50 people and helps a wide range of e-commerce businesses to get more from their email marketing efforts.

Sendlane is a behavior based email marketing automation tool for more than 1700+ eCommerce stores. They provide Marketing Automation, Multivariable Segmentation and Real-Time Analytics to their customers.

How did we help?

— We redesigned the platform from the smallest atom to the most complex organism.

— We overhauled common modules, components and systemised them across the environment, so they could be easily integrated during development.

— We created extended Component Library for dark and light themes of the application.

— We built a comprehensive Design System to help with scaling of the massive marketing platform environment.

Services we provided

— Product design

— Design System

— Extended Component Library for dark and light themes

— Custom Iconography

Thanks to Filip and Anna for their work on the project.

Big thanks to Vicente from the Sendlane team for his help and guidance.

---

