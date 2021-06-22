Julio Maya

The Shelby Company Limited - Monogram logo

Julio Maya
Julio Maya
  • Save
The Shelby Company Limited - Monogram logo thomas shelby branding logoinspiration victoriantype victorian netflix peaky blinders monogram logo monogram logo illustration design texture adobe illustrator goodtype graphic design vector hand lettering lettering
Download color palette

Monogram logo design inspired in Peaky Blinders 🥃
THE SHELBY COMPANY LIMITED

_
juliomaya13@gmail.com
www.behance.net/julio_maya
www.instagram.com/juliomaya13

Julio Maya
Julio Maya

More by Julio Maya

View profile
    • Like