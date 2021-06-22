Aleksandra Sergiel

Design of Stones shop

Aleksandra Sergiel
Aleksandra Sergiel
  • Save
Design of Stones shop shop minimalistic minimal design website stones design
Download color palette

Hello,
I created a design of not existing shop where you can buy different kinds of stones for different use. The website was made for portfolio.
I hope you enjoy it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Aleksandra Sergiel
Aleksandra Sergiel

More by Aleksandra Sergiel

View profile
    • Like