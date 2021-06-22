Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Romo

Knowledge Is Power

Matt Romo
Matt Romo
  • Save
Knowledge Is Power technology tech ai future identity brand identity brand acid graphic acid digital branding graphic design 3d
Download color palette

I thought I'd jump into the Thinkific challenge with something a little different. I was able to incorporate the Thinkific logo subtly into the piece, as well as their tagline. My goal was to imply human symbiosis with AI and digital tools as they become more and more of the human experience.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Matt Romo
Matt Romo
I Have Come Here to Chew Bubblegum & to Kick Ass...

More by Matt Romo

View profile
    • Like