James Christmas

GriefGoat Logo

James Christmas
James Christmas
Hire Me
  • Save
GriefGoat Logo illustration icon upmarket modern simple minimal minimalist g logo brand design branding graphic design logotype elegant cosmetic skincare luxury logo design logo
GriefGoat Logo illustration icon upmarket modern simple minimal minimalist g logo brand design branding graphic design logotype elegant cosmetic skincare luxury logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. Griefgoat-Logo-Dribble.png
  2. Griefgoat-Logo-Dribble-2.png

Logo design proposal for GriefGoat, a luxury skincare / cosmetic brand based in Australia.

James Christmas
James Christmas
Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me
Like