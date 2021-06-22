NienowBrand

Vintage Bandana Concept

Vintage Bandana Concept ornate badge logo design retro plant shop illustration california vintage design vintage paradise flower design plant design badge design bandana design
An unused bandana design for a super fun client I've been working with. Excited to share the rest of this project once it launches!

