This's other version ( black and white version ), for " Bad Bunnies Coffee " company.
remind of this business : It's a coffee shop for people in their Charleston, SC neighborhood: many 20s and 30s but some older too. also they will serve tourists, college students and faculty and neighborhood residents.
The first version : https://dribbble.com/shots/15235537-Bad-Bunnies-Coffee
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com