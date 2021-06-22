This's other version ( black and white version ), for " Bad Bunnies Coffee " company.

remind of this business : It's a coffee shop for people in their Charleston, SC neighborhood: many 20s and 30s but some older too. also they will serve tourists, college students and faculty and neighborhood residents.

The first version : https://dribbble.com/shots/15235537-Bad-Bunnies-Coffee

What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉

For inquiries :

www.omega-pixel.com

service@omega-pixel.com