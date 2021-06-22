Omega-Pixel

Bad Bunnies Coffee

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Bad Bunnies Coffee rabbit logo animals bean coffee coffee shop coffee logo negative space combination mark combination logo illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer branding logo graphic design art
Bad Bunnies Coffee rabbit logo animals bean coffee coffee shop coffee logo negative space combination mark combination logo illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer branding logo graphic design art
Download color palette
  1. project.png
  2. rad dribbble 1.png

This's other version ( black and white version ), for " Bad Bunnies Coffee " company.
remind of this business : It's a coffee shop for people in their Charleston, SC neighborhood: many 20s and 30s but some older too. also they will serve tourists, college students and faculty and neighborhood residents.
The first version : https://dribbble.com/shots/15235537-Bad-Bunnies-Coffee
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like